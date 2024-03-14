Startup CEO says he found a ‘really good candidate’ for his company, but rejects her because...

Gaurav Kheterpal, founder and CEO of Vanshiv Technologies, came across a ‘really good candidate’ for a position in his company. He requested HR to assess the candidate. However, when HR provided the candidate’s years of experience along with her current and expected salaries, the CEO had no choice but to reject her. A startup CEO had to reject a candidate whom he found 'really good' for a position at his company. (Representative image: Pixabay)

“That moment when you come across a really good candidate. You ask HR to screen the candidate & they report the numbers. 4 years experience, current CTC: 28 lacs, expected CTC: 45 lacs,” wrote Kheterpal while sharing a screenshot on X.

He further added, “Read it again. This is four years of experience. All you can do - pass it off with a bit of humour.”

In the screenshot that he attached, he told HR to skip the ‘really good candidate due to financial constraints. The text reads, “We’ll have to apply for a loan to hire her. Let’s skip.”

The tweet was shared on March 13. It has since collected over 2.3 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. A few flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their thoughts.

“IMHO, experience can not be the only deciding criteria for one's salary. If you think the person can deliver what's expected of him/her and you've the budget for it, it's definitely worth giving a shot. Really good talent is hard to find,” commented an individual. Kheterpal replied, “Good point, but that logic works well for product companies with a fat purse and investor funding, not so much for small bootstrapped consulting and services companies like ours.”

Another added, “I have 9.6+ years of experience and still my salary is not that much.” Kheterpal replied to this and wrote, “My salary at 4 years experience was 6.5L INR/year - hope that makes you feel better.”

“All you need to do is put up the CTC range on the JD,” suggested a third.

A fourth commented, “My colleague with three years experience is sitting at 60 lakh CTC. If you want a good hire, be ready to pay that much.”