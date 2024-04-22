Stellar picture of storms on Jupiter captured by NASA's Juno Mission goes viral. See pic

National Aeronautics Space Agency (NASA) is known for sharing fascinating images, videos and information from space. Their posts never fail to amaze people. Recently, the space agency shared a picture of how storms look like on Jupiter. After the post was made, the image went viral in no time. Storm on Jupiter. (Instagram/@NASA)

While posting the picture, NASA wrote, "Storms on Jupiter – the fifth planet from the Sun – churn and swirl in this image captured by our #JunoMission. With no solid surface on the planet, storms can last for years, decades, or even centuries with winds exceeding 400 mph (643 kph)".

They further added, “Juno imaged this storm within Jupiter's iconic banded jet streams as it flew 8,000 miles (13,000 km) above the gas giant's clouds. These turbulent jet streams are comprised of ammonia and water. They crisscross the planet's atmosphere, which is mostly hydrogen and helium.” (Also Read: NASA says 280-foot asteroid set to approach Earth! Know how close it will get)

An individual wrote, "I mean, this is stunning!"

A second shared, "Jupiter's storm game is strong! Like a never-ending cosmic dance."

"Is it possible to build a spacecraft with today's technologies that can withstand Jupiter's atmosphere and not disintegrate?" asked a third.

A fourth commented, "Almost gives you a sense of depth. Since this was a fly-by, I'll wager that there are two of these photos in a sequence that could be processed into a hyper-stereo pair that would reveal valuable info on the structure of the turbulence."

A fifth said,"That billions and billions of fractalized bits of history from the Big Bang probably."