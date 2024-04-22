 Stellar picture of storms on Jupiter captured by NASA's Juno Mission goes viral. See pic | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stellar picture of storms on Jupiter captured by NASA's Juno Mission goes viral. See pic

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 22, 2024 03:09 PM IST

The space agency shared a picture of how storms look like on Jupiter. After the post was made, the image went viral in no time.

National Aeronautics Space Agency (NASA) is known for sharing fascinating images, videos and information from space. Their posts never fail to amaze people. Recently, the space agency shared a picture of how storms look like on Jupiter. After the post was made, the image went viral in no time.

Storm on Jupiter. (Instagram/@NASA)
Storm on Jupiter. (Instagram/@NASA)

While posting the picture, NASA wrote, "Storms on Jupiter – the fifth planet from the Sun – churn and swirl in this image captured by our #JunoMission. With no solid surface on the planet, storms can last for years, decades, or even centuries with winds exceeding 400 mph (643 kph)".

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

They further added, “Juno imaged this storm within Jupiter's iconic banded jet streams as it flew 8,000 miles (13,000 km) above the gas giant's clouds. These turbulent jet streams are comprised of ammonia and water. They crisscross the planet's atmosphere, which is mostly hydrogen and helium.” (Also Read: NASA says 280-foot asteroid set to approach Earth! Know how close it will get)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has garnered close to four lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. (Also Read: NASA Hubble Telescope captures dazzling collection of stars, netizens stunned by universe's beauty)

Here's how people reacted to the post:

An individual wrote, "I mean, this is stunning!"

A second shared, "Jupiter's storm game is strong! Like a never-ending cosmic dance."

"Is it possible to build a spacecraft with today's technologies that can withstand Jupiter's atmosphere and not disintegrate?" asked a third.

A fourth commented, "Almost gives you a sense of depth. Since this was a fly-by, I'll wager that there are two of these photos in a sequence that could be processed into a hyper-stereo pair that would reveal valuable info on the structure of the turbulence."

A fifth said,"That billions and billions of fractalized bits of history from the Big Bang probably."

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Stellar picture of storms on Jupiter captured by NASA's Juno Mission goes viral. See pic
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On