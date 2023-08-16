Step-dad finds daughter named her son after him. Watch his heartening reaction

In a wholesome video that has captured the hearts of many people on social media, you can see a woman surprising her stepfather in the best way possible. After she gave birth to her son, she decided to name the newborn after her stepdad. (Also Read: Dad reacts to his daughter becoming a doctor. Watch heartening video) Snapshot of the man reacting to finding out the name of his grandson.(Instagram/@GoodNewsMovement)

The video was shared on the Instagram page Good News Movement. In the caption of the post, the page wrote, "Her step-dad raised her since she was five. Decades later, she surprises him with the honor of naming her son after her step-dad." The video opens to show the woman telling the step-dad about the name of her son. Later, the step-dad can be seen with a huge smile on his face and leans in to give her a hug.

Watch the video of the woman surprising her stepfather here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than six lakh times. The share has also received over 37,000 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. Several people thought that it was an adorable video.

Check out what people are saying about this video here:

An individual wrote, "Awww. He’s speechless. Congratulations grandpa." A second commented, "Love this! So sweet and very special. Congratulations to all of them!" A third shared, "Wow, this is familiar! My stepdad raised me since I was six. We named our first child after him." "Cheers to all good stepparents who loved their stepchildren as their own," expressed a fourth. A fifth said, "That’s beautiful. He’s not her stepdad. He’s her dad!"