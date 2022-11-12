Steve Job's old sandals go up for auction, see the price it's being sold at

Many people love collecting various items, whether it's a small collection of coins or something worn by a celebrity. And now, people are bidding for Steve Job's old sandals. Recently, according to the auctioneer Julien's Auctions, a pair of brown suede leather Birkenstock Arizona sandals that Steve Jobs owned and used are up for sale. They are anticipated to sell between $60,000 and $80,000 ( ₹48,32,889- 64,43,852). As per the website of Julien's Auction, "Jobs would wear this particular pair of sandals in the 1970s and 1980s. This pair of Birkenstock sandals were previously owned by Mark Sheff, the house manager to Steve Jobs." The website further states that Jobs would wear these sandals to many pivotal moments in Apple's history.

In the pictures shared on the website, you can see several NFT pictures of the sandals. The NFT is a an exclusive one and includes the physical sandals. One of the pictures also includes a book by photographer Jean Pigozzi. The book's title is 'The 213 Most Important Men in My Life,' and it features Steve Jobs.

Take a look at the images here:

Steve Jobs sandals on auction at Julien's Auction. (Julien's Auction)

Before being on Julien's auction, these sandals were a part of multiple exhibitions like Salone del Mobile in Milano, Italy, in 2017, at the Birkenstock Headquarters in Rahms.

Germany, in 2017, at Birkenstock's first United States store in SoHo, New York, at IMM Koln, a furniture fair in Cologne, Germany, Zeit Event Berlin for the magazine Die Zeit in 2018, and most recently with the History Museum Wurttemberg in Stuttgart, Germany.