Stop-motion artist recreates Netflix intro with yarn, they react to viral video

There are certain videos on the Internet that show such incredible talents of people that they may make your jaw drop in wonder. This video of a stop motion artist named Kevin Parry perfectly fits the bill. The artist stunned everyone by recreating the Netflix intro using yarn. In fact, his video – which has gone all kinds of viral – also received a response from the OTT platform.

He shared the video on his Twitter handle with the simply yet informative caption. “I recreated the @netflix intro with $30 worth of yarn,” he wrote and posted the video.

We won’t give away everything that the video shows, so take a look at the artist’s amazing creation:

The video, since being posted a day ago, has quickly gone viral. Till now, the video has accumulated more than 2.8 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments to appreciate the artist’s creation. Not just that, the post also received a reply from the OTT platform. Netflix, from their official Twitter handle, tweeted this:

“Dude, that’s awesome,” praised a Twitter user. “This can actually be in an actual Netflix movie intro if it involves a Yarn based movie or is centered around a Yarn fantasy land,” wrote another. “I know I saw you do this but my brain is still like: how did he do this,” commented a third. “Cool… indeed,” posted a fourth. A few shared intros of other brands and urged the artist to recreate those.

There were also some who asked “Why.” The artist, while replying to his own post, also shared a longer version of the video which he posted on his YouTube channel. In the video he shared that he recreated the logo just because he considered it as a challenge. He also added that it took him three days to complete the project.

Take a look at the video:

What are your thoughts on the video showing the artist's incredible creation?