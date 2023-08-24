Stranger dives into US lake to find woman’s lost phone

A video of a man diving into a lake to find a lost phone of a woman was shared on Facebook. The incident took place in the town of Sunapee in New Hampshire, US. The local police department shared the video of this amazing moment and a detailed caption explaining the incident.

The image shows the woman hugging the man who recovered her lost phone from a lake in the US. (Facebook/@Sunapee Police Department)

“Dianne Bonfiglio accidentally dropped her cell phone into the lake. A pontoon boat of young people was close by and Simon ‘Saint Simon’ volunteered to dive into 15' of water to find the cell phone. Rhonda at Harborside Trading donated a pair of swim goggles and on his first dive Simon recovered the phone. There was a crowd of onlookers that all cheered when he found it and when Dianne realized the phone still worked. In the midst of a busy and stressful day in the Harbor it was nice to have this happen,” the police department wrote.

How did the woman react to this incident?

Dianne Lane Bonfiglio took to the comments section of the post to express her thoughts on the incident. “I am so grateful for all who were in there to help out, especially Simon and Officer Brigham. A shout out to Simon and his friends who stepped right up to help when Officer Brigham asked them. These young people had no hesitation at all to help me. I am forever grateful. God works in mysterious ways,” she wrote.

Take a look at this video of this stranger recovering the phone:

The video was posted on August 21. Since then, it has accumulated nearly 4,700 views. Additionally, it has also received a few comments from netizens.

What did other Facebook users say?

“Best news story of the day,” shared a Facebook user. “And it still worked, beautiful,” added another. “That is really something!” joined a third. “You can’t make this up,” wrote a fourth.