Stranger knits beanie for baby during flight, people say it's ‘too cute’

A story of a stranger’s sweet gesture for a kid flying for the first time will melt your heart into a puddle. Why? The woman knitted a cute beanie for the kid before their flight landed. A video showing the little one rocking the headgear was also shared on social media. The image shows the kid with a beanie that a stranger gifted her on a flight. (Instagram/@crochetobey)

Instagram page Goodnews Movement posted the video with a caption explaining the incident. “Humanity! A passenger crocheting on a flight saw a cute baby mesmerised by her work, so the woman crocheted the baby a hat before the flight was over,” they wrote. They also shared the video that is too cute to handle.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Take a look at this heart melting video:

Meegan Rubin, the woman who made the hat, also took to her personal Instagram page to share about this adorable interaction. “I made some cool new friends on the flight home from Mexico this past weekend. Mom @kellyluc and Dad @instajake63 were such sweet parents as they took turns caring for their 5-month-old baby girl Romey. While other children were crying and complaining, lil Romey remained calm, cool and collected as she gazed upon the crochet work in action. (My heart melted) she was adorable and deserving of a custom beanie! Thanks, Kelly and Jake for sharing this story. The more we give, the more we receive!” she wrote. She wrapped up her post with a series of pictures.

Both the posts received lakhs of likes and thousands of comments from people. “I had a similar thing happen on a flight when I had lost my hair due to chemotherapy treatment. The woman next to me crocheted a beautiful and warm purple headband with a flower! The flight was only an hour long! It was amazing!” wrote an Instagram user.

“I cannot with, how cute this is!” posted another. “That’s the sweetest gesture,” added a third. “You’re a great person! I always try to give parents travelling with a baby/child a ton of leeway and help if they want it. I’m not as talented as you, but what a beautiful thing you did! You’re an inspiration,” joined a fourth. “That’s precious,” shared a fifth.