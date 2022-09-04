Stray carpet python snake gets removed from an Australian school window. Watch

A big carpet python snake was discovered relaxing inside a window at a Queensland school, so the local snake catcher from Australia was summoned to remove it. Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7's Stuart McKenzie shared a video on Facebook of what transpired after he was summoned to a nearby school on Friday. “Big Carpet Python In A School Window!” begins the caption with which this particular video has been shared on the social media platform.

“We headed over to a local school where a rather healthy Carpet Python was hanging out in the windows of the main hallway. A few of the teachers and Students didn't feel comfortable with it being there so we headed out and relocated it. It didn't come out easy and used the windows louvres to its advantage but we got there eventually. Spring is here so remember to save our number and call us anytime if you need a snake relocated,” it ends.

Watch the video right here:

After being shared on September 2, this video has already received over 65,000 views on it.

“A beauty. Glad he is released back in his normal environment,” commented an Instagram user. “I love watching, You are so gentle with all of them. Thank you,” posted another. “I would love to go with you when you rescue carpet pythons! Gorgeous!” shared a third.