Stray cat that adopted humans loves their blanket. Watch cute video

If you are someone who loves watching cat-related content or are a cat parent, you may be aware that humans don’t adopt a cat, the cat adopts them. Just like in this post which says that a stray cat adopted its humans and loves their blanket.

“This stray cat adopted us and loves our blanket,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip shows a cute cat sitting on a fluffy blanket.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

The video, since being shared on Reddit about seven hours ago, has won people over. Till now, it has gathered more than 9,100 upvotes and counting. People have shared varied comments while reacting to the video.

“Isn’t it such an amazing feeling knowing your baby is happy and warm and safe instead of wherever the heck they used to be? It makes me feel so fulfilled,” wrote a Redditor. “This is one of the sweetest things I have ever seen,” expressed another. “Thanks for posting... I kneaded to see this tonight,” commented a third. To which, the original poster replied, “You're welcome. I cat believe this kitty chose us!”

What are your thoughts on the video of the cat?

