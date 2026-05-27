Stray dog at Hyderabad airport lounge seen eating leftovers, sparks hygiene debate

A video from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport lounge has triggered an online debate after showing a stray dog moving around tables and scavenging food leftovers. Shared by X account @gharkekalesh, the clip has raised questions about hygiene, security, and stray animal control at one of India’s busiest international airports. While some users called it a clear lapse in upkeep, others felt the reactions were being exaggerated.

Viral airport lounge clip sparks hygiene debate

Stray dog eating food leftovers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. (X/@gharkekalesh)

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The post shared on X came with a caption that read, “Stray dog caught scavenging food leftovers from tables in Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport lounge. It highlights major lapses in security, hygiene & stray animal control at a busy intl terminal. Video sparks debate.”

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{{^usCountry}} The clip quickly gained traction, drawing sharply divided reactions online. Some users questioned authorities and raised concerns over whether rules regarding stray animals in public spaces are being properly enforced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip quickly gained traction, drawing sharply divided reactions online. Some users questioned authorities and raised concerns over whether rules regarding stray animals in public spaces are being properly enforced. {{/usCountry}}

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One user wrote, “What about the Supreme Court order regarding the removal of stray dogs from public places? @AAI_Official. How is this not contempt of court? Why the heck aren't you guys implementing the order passed by the Supreme Court?”

Others took a more relaxed view of the situation. One comment read, “What a chill moment. Not only the dog, the guys on the other table are equally chilled out too. This picture shows people in real life are chilled out. It's the people on social media who create unwanted heat.”

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Another user said, “India is not dirty because of the dogs but because of the dog hating humans.”

A more sarcastic reaction read, “came for a layover but decided to upgrade to a full buffet service Welcome to Hyderabad Airport where even the strays have VIP lounge access Security: No liquids This legend: Hold my bone”

However, not all responses were light-hearted. One user commented, “Make bloody dog lovers eat and clean that mess, they won’t mind eating or cleaning for their kids.”

RGIA responds with clarification

Following the online discussion, RGIA Hyderabad said it is working with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on stray dog management inside airport premises. It added that regular drives are being conducted and 21 stray dogs have been addressed since January 2026.

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The airport also said waste management protocols have been strengthened, with strict instructions on covered-bin disposal. Staff have been sensitised to maintain vigilance and ensure preventive measures are followed.

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Social media split over video

The clip continues to divide opinion online. While some see it as a hygiene concern that needs stricter control, others describe it as an overreaction. The debate has also widened into larger discussions on stray management, cleanliness, and behaviour in shared public spaces.