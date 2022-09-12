Street dog accompanies e-rickshaw driver through his day, sits with him. Watch

Pets, be it cats or dogs, and their humans often get united in the sweetest and most unique ways ever. In one particular video that has been shared on Instagram, one gets to see the adorable bond between an e-rickshaw driver and a street dog. The video opens to show this man driving his vehicle, with the adorable animal seated right next to him. With a huge smile on his face, the man continues to drive as he also inspires people all over the social media platform to love and take care of all animals, no matter what one’s means are. The video was shared on an Instagram page that is dedicated to rescuing animals and has over 8,000 followers on it.

This adorable video of the street dog and its beloved human was shared on Instagram with a caption that provides more context as to what can be seen in it. “While I was returning from a rescue, I saw this dog named Moti who was enjoying his ride. When I asked from that person, he told me that Moti loves to travel with him daily. Spread love and happiness,” it reads.

Watch it below:

Posted on August 13, this video has received over 1.9 million views on it as of now. And the numbers only keep rising.

“Unconditional love,” commented an Instagram user. “God bless you both,”posted another individual. “What a sweetie, live long Moti,” reads a third comment.