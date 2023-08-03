Street vendor douses tons of oil in paratha, netizens call it 'filthy'

Parathas are a comfort food for many. But this video of a paratha being made will leave you in severe discomfort. Just by watching, that is.

A street vendor doused tons of oil on the paratha.(Instagram/@Gurwinder Singh Maan)

Instagram user Gurwinder Singh Maan shared this video. Gurwinder runs a food blog where he often shares about different cuisines and also posts about various street food vendors. In the video that he shared a while ago, you can see a man cooking a paratha. As he is cooking, he pours tons of oil over it. Then, he takes out some of the oil and cooks the paratha again.

Watch the video of this street food vendor cooking paratha in lots of oil here:

This video was shared on May 20. Since being posted on social media, it has been liked more than 27,000 times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out what people had to say about this oily paratha here:

An individual wrote, "Shortcut to heart attack." A second joked, "Paratha zyada hogaya thoda kam karo." A third shared, "Legends are saying, he is still pouring oil on paratha." A fourth commented, "People who eat this how do they survive?" A fifth said, "I can describe this in one word- 'filthy.'" A sixth wrote, "Who is even eating this." What are your thoughts on this paratha? Would you dare try it?

Earlier, another such video of a paratha seller cooking in a pool of ghee had gone viral. This video was shared on Instagram by user @officialsahihai. After this video had gone viral, it had received tons of likes. Many people even took to the comments section of the post to call it a 'heart attack paratha.' Some were even concerned for anyone having this paratha as the food vendor had added an unhealthy amount of ghee to it. Read more about it here.

