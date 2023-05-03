Man cooks paratha in a pool of oil, netizens say it can cause a 'heart attack'

Every now and then, we come across food combinations that leave us baffled. From mango pizza to bhindi noodles and to even a cheese and chocolate dosa, there are several food combinations that we find hard to digest. However, a recent viral food video shows none of this. This time netizens are astonished to see a street food vendor making parathas. Reason? The amount of ghee he used in cooking this dish. Man cooks paratha in a pool of oil.(Instagram/@officialsahihai)

The video was shared by Instagram user @officialsahihai. The clip begins to show a street food vendor putting a paratha on top of a tawa. Then he adds a massive amount of ghee to cook the paratha. The paratha almost seems to be floating in the pool of ghee. In the post's caption, @officialsahihai added, "Swimming pool wale dilkhush paratha."

Watch the video below:

This post was shared just two days ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed over nine million times. The share also has several likes and comments.

Check out a few comments below:

An individual wrote, "Why do you want to kill people with a heart attack?" A second added, "After eating this paratha, you would have to go to the hospital for a bypass surgery." A third joked, "Not enough ghee." "Uncle oil denna paratha laga krr," wrote a fourth. A fifth expressed, "Heart attack paratha." Several others have expressed similar views about this dish.