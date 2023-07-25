Street vendor makes panda shaped dosa, netizens call it 'scary'

Dosa is a comfort food for many people. Several people love the simple and crispy taste of dosas. Until now, most of us have been used to seeing circular-shaped dosas. However, have you ever wondered how a dosa in the shape of a panda would look like? Sounds offbeat, right?! Well, believe it or not, a video of a street vendor making a panda-shaped dosa has gone viral on the internet, and many don't seem happy about it. Street vendor makes panda shaped dosa.(Instagram/@Palak Kapoor)

What is shown in this video of a panda dosa?

The video opens to show a man standing behind a dosa counter. He takes pink coloured dosa batter and spreads it on the tawa. Then, he takes green coloured dosa batter and makes a small round shape from it. Once the batter starts to cook, he carves out the eyes, nose, and mouth to make it look like a panda. He finally serves it with coconut chutney. This clip was shared on Instagram by food vlogger Palak Kapoor.

Watch the making of this panda dosa here:

This video was shared on July 6. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 4.4 million times, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this unique dosa here:

An individual commented, "Panda Kam, Oggy and the Cockroaches ka Motu jyada lag raha hai (This doesn't look like a panda. This looks more like a character from Oggy and the cockroaches.) A second shared, "No offense. This is not a dosa. This is just a fancy dosa replica with colour and shape with no filling, ghee, or butter podi. Come to Namma Bengaluru." A third added, "Uniqueness should be in taste rather than shape or size." "Such scary panda," expressed a fourth. A fifth said, "This makes no sense." What do you think about this dosa? Would you be interested in taking a bite of this panda dosa?

