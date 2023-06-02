Dare to try Paan dosa complete with butter and cherries?

Paan is an after-food mouth freshener and a common treat for many. Dosa, on the other hand, is a delicious South Indian dish that is loved by people across the world. However, how would you react if you had to eat them together - precisely, in the form of a dish called ‘Paan dosa’. That is what an eatery is selling and people cannot get their heads wrapped around this fusion dish. A street food vendor was seen making paan dosa. (Twitter/@happyfeet_286)

A Twitter user who goes by @happyfeet_286 posted the video. “Paan Dosa. Time to leave this planet,” they wrote as they posted the video. The clip opens to some a person interviewing a man making the dish. At first the man pours green coloured batter into a hot tawa. At this point, the interview asks what makes the batter green. To which, another person standing beside the cook replies that it is a secret that they cannot reveal. After this, the cook adds some butter on top of the batter. As the video progresses, the cook is seen adding different ingredients that you usually find inside paan. Eventually, they also add cherries and paan syrup.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared on May 30. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than one lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered over 200 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“I love Pan .. I love Dosa... but this one. .. noooooo. How do I unsee this,” posted a Twitter user. “I need to see the second part of this video as well so that I will deactivate my twitter account peacefully,” joined another. “No. No. No,” added a third. “Destroying one of the best dishes,” wrote a fourth.

