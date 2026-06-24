MUMBAI: A 39-year-old woman from Kurla was allegedly raped by a history-sheeter in-front of her ten-year-old-son after the accused threatened the child with a sickle inside their house on Monday night. History-sheeter arrested for raping woman in front of her 10-year-old

Police said the accused, who has previous cases of assault, criminal intimidation and offences under the Arms Act and had earlier been externed, had been allegedly stalking the woman for the past month, making obscene comments and trying to get in her way. The woman, however, had not paid any heed to his advances.

“On Monday night around 11 pm the accused entered her small house in Kurla. He caught her ten-year-old-son and then allegedly raped the woman in front of the boy,” said the police officer.

With the help of locals, the woman approached the Kurla police.

The accused was arrested and an FIR was filed under sections 64(rape), 74(assault or criminal force used against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 75(sexual harassment), 78(stalking), 79(word, sound, gesture, object, or privacy intrusion intended to insult a woman’s modesty) and 351(criminal intimidation) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and section 12(sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as the crime was committed in front of a child.