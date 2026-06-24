Traffic stopped for 2 hrs at Dive Ghat, more blocks planned

PUNE: As the ambitious, road-widening project at Dive ghat for the Palkhi marg project gathers pace, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun taking regular traffic blocks in the ghat section to facilitate controlled blasting and crushing of rocky hill portions along the project alignment. On Monday, June 22, a two-hour traffic block was imposed from 1 pm to 3 pm during which time, vehicular movement from both sides of the ghat was stopped to ensure the safety of motorists and workers engaged in the blasting operations. NHAI has begun taking regular traffic blocks in the ghat section to facilitate controlled blasting and crushing of rocky hill portions for road-widening project at Dive ghat for Palkhi marg project. (HT)

According to information shared by the NHAI, similar traffic blocks are likely to be taken on weekdays in the coming weeks as mountain-cutting and rock-crushing activities intensify. The road-widening project is aimed at increasing road capacity, reducing travel time, easing traffic congestion, and improving safety on the busy Pune-Saswad route, which witnesses heavy daily traffic.

However, prolonged closures have triggered frustration among commuters and locals. Many motorists complained that the two-hour block on June 22 caused long queues and delays, particularly affecting office-goers, transport operators, and residents travelling between Pune and Saswad.

“Development work is necessary, but stopping traffic for two hours in the afternoon causes huge inconvenience. We were stranded for nearly an hour before the blockade was lifted,” said Santosh Kakade, a commuter from Saswad.

Another motorist, Vrinda Minthe, said, “There should be better planning and prior public announcements. Many people were unaware of the traffic block and got stuck in long queues on both sides of the ghat.”

While Sanjay Kadam, NHAI Pune project director said that the traffic blocks are essential for ensuring public safety during blasting operations. “The Dive ghat widening project involves cutting and removing large rocky hill sections to create a safer and wider carriageway. Controlled blasting and rock-crushing activities cannot be carried out while traffic is moving through the area. The temporary traffic blocks are being implemented strictly as a safety measure for commuters and workers. We are trying to schedule the closures during non-peak hours and minimise inconvenience to the public. Once completed, the project will significantly improve road safety, reduce congestion, and provide a smoother travel experience for thousands of daily commuters,” Kadam said.

NHAI has appealed to citizens to cooperate with the temporary restrictions and plan their journeys accordingly while the crucial infrastructure project is underway.