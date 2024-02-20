Street vendor tops samosa with manchurian, netizens call it a ‘disaster’

Samosa, a classic Indian snack is well paired with sweet and spicy chutneys. However, would you ever think of having samosas with manchurian? As offbeat as this combination sounds, recently, a street vendor was seen making it. After a video showing this unique fusion was shared, it raised the eyebrows of many. Snapshot of the man selling samosa manchurian. (Instagram/@Chahat Bhalla)

This clip was shared on Instagram by food blogger Chahat Bhalla. It shows a street vendor smashing a samosa on a plate. He then adds pieces of manchurian to it. This is then topped with green and red chutney and onions.

As Bhalla shared the clip, in the caption of the post, he wrote, “Manchurian + Samosa = Mamosa”

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on February 10. Since being posted, it has gained over two million views. The video also has numerous likes and comments. Many were unimpressed with this unusual recipe.

Check out how people reacted to the clip here:

An individual wrote, “Disaster in taste.”

A second added, “Gravy manchurian left the chat!”

A third shared, “You will be punished for this.”

“What is this?” Expressed a fourth.