Students and parents do this to surprise bus driver retiring after 28 years. Watch

There are certain videos on the Internet that are so sweet that they leave you smiling and a tad bit emotional too. Those are the videos that people often end up watching more than once. Just like this wonderful clip posted on Instagram that shows what some students and their parents did for a bus driving retiring after 28 years of service.

Originally shared on TikTok, the video captured people’s attention after being re-shared on Instagram page Next Door. “Students and parents surprised an Atlanta school bus driver, at each of her bus stops to celebrate her retirement after 28 years of driving kids to their neighborhood school,” they wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show a bus approaching a group standing with balloons and gifts. The scene then showcases the driver getting down from her vehicle with expressions of surprise and happiness on her face.

Take a look at the entire happy video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, it has gathered more than 32,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated nearly 2,900 likes. People shared various comments while reacting to the post.

“Awesome. I bet some of those parents once rode her bus at some point. This is wonderful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Now you know what….that is one of the hardest jobs in the world. God bless this lady and I hope she enjoys her retirement!” posted another. “This is so incredibly sweet,” expressed a third. “Everyone should take note!! Amazing community supporting each other!!” commented a fourth. “Wonderful and made me cry- what a beautiful send off. Happy Retirement!” shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

