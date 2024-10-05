Students' energetic 'Aigiri Nandini' performance at school for Navratri wows the internet. Watch

As the auspicious Navratri season begins, a palpable atmosphere of devotion, joy, and vibrant energy envelops the nation. This nine-day festival, dedicated to the divine feminine, celebrates Goddess Durga's triumph over evil, bringing communities together in a shared spirit of reverence and enthusiasm. Students celebrated Navratri by performing "Aigiri Nandini," garnering 41 million views on Instagram.(Instagram/@prince_eduhub_)

(Also read: Student sneaks into IIT Kanpur lecture, viral video captures hilarious outcome)

A heartwarming performance

In a captivating showcase of faith, a group of students has brilliantly encapsulated the Navratri spirit with their energetic rendition of 'Aigiri Nandini' on their school campus. The Instagram video, shared by the handle @prince_eduhub, features the students singing the ancient Sanskrit Shloka with remarkable confidence and exuberance, dedicating their performance to Goddess Durga. Their heartfelt rendition not only showcases their talent but also highlights the festival's significance in promoting unity and cultural pride.

Watch the beautiful clip here:

Going viral

The video has taken social media by storm, amassing over 41 million views in a remarkably short time. Users have taken to Instagram to express their admiration, celebrating the students’ enthusiasm and the essence of the festival. Comments such as “This is pure joy! Such beautiful energy!” and “What an inspiring performance! You’ve made Navratri even more special!” reflect the warm sentiments circulating online. Many others remarked on the students' dedication, with one user saying, “Their confidence is infectious; you can feel the devotion in their voices.”

Another viewer praised the performance's impact: “This reminds us of our roots and the power of tradition,” while yet another added, “Incredible to see young people embracing our culture so passionately!” Others joined in with remarks like, “This is what Navratri is all about—celebrating together,” capturing the essence of communal harmony that the festival fosters.

(Also read: Students enjoy ice-breaker dance at college, until a Raksha Bandhan twist. Viral video)

About Shardiya Navratri

This year, Shardiya Navratri began on 3rd October and will continue until 13th October, concluding with the celebration of Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. In West Bengal, Shardiya Navratri is marked by the grand festival of Durga Puja, which is one of the most significant and widely celebrated events in the state.