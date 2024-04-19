Vineeta Singh busts myth about biological clock vs career clock: ‘there is actually no…’

Sugar CEO and Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh took to Instagram to share a post on the biological clock vs career clock debate. In her share, she explained her opinion and wrote, “There is no career clock”. Sugar CEO and Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh shared this picture with her ‘biological clock vs career clock’ Instagram post. (Instagram/@vineetasng)

“Ladies, your biological clock and career clock are not in conflict!” Vineeta Singh posted. In the following lines, she shared a moment when she felt “underconfident” about her life choices. She also talked about her father and how his professional life made her realise that “Comparisons lead to unhappiness anyways, and the solution is not to put yourself on a clock! The solution is to not compare”.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“Worry about driving in the wrong career lane for sure, but not so much about the speed or a few pit stops here and there!” she added and wrapped up her Instagram post with two throwback photos.

Take a look at Vineeta Singh’s post:

The post was shared about ten hours ago. Since then, it has collected close to 15,000 likes. The share has further accumulated tons of comments from people. Many also reacted to the post using heart emoticons.

What did Instagram users say about this post by the Sugar CEO?

"I really needed to hear this today, Vineeta. Thank you so much for sharing this. I am exactly at the same point in my life, and this makes me so confident about pursuing what I want to! Thank you, Vineeta. Love to you! And big hugs," wrote an Instagram user.

"When I met you for the first time, I almost had tears in my eyes because you are such a huge inspiration to me. I love you Vineeta, you deserve all of it,” joined another.

“Being on maternity leave holding my baby, away from my corporate life. I really needed to hear this today! Thank you,” added a third.

“Thank you for this post. Much needed. Going through a rough day. Really, this is the best advice I can get right now,” expressed a fourth.

“What an inspiration! Thank you for sharing,” commented a fifth.

Hailing from Lucknow, Vineeta Singh is an IIT Madras alumni who later continued her studies in IIM Ahmedabad. Before Sugar, a cosmetic brand that became a household name, she started Quetzal, but the company failed to take off. Undeterred from the hurdle, she co-founded Fab-Bag, a beauty subscription service, which experienced moderate success. Finally, in 2015, along with her husband, Kaushik Mukherjee, she launched Sugar, which claims to provide high-quality cosmetics at affordable prices.