Sundar Pichai’s birthday: Ramesh Pokhriyal shares special message

The journey of Sundar Pichai, the CEO of tech giant Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc, from Madurai to Mountain View is a tale that serves as an inspiration to many. Hence, it is no wonder that social media, especially Twitter, is flooded with numerous posts wishing him on his birthday. Among them is a very special message from education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

In his tweet, Ramesh Pokhriyal wished Sundar Pichai and wrote about how the Google CEO makes IIT Kharagpur, the institute from where he earned his degree in metallurgical engineering, and India proud.

“Wishing @SundarPichai, CEO at @Google and Alphabet a very happy birthday! May this year be filled with good luck, good health, and much happiness. You make @IITKgp and India proud!” Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted. His share is complete with an image.

Take a look at the tweet shared by Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sundar Pichai’s birthday:

Wishing @SundarPichai, CEO at @Google and Alphabet a very happy birthday! May this year be filled with good luck, good health, and much happiness.

You make @IITKgp and India proud! pic.twitter.com/3DqH0tSh06 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 10, 2021

Since being shared about two hours ago, the post has gathered more than 800 likes – and the numbers are quickly increasing. The tweet has also accumulated tons of comments in which many wished Sundar Pichai on his birthday.

Happy birthday sir — Muktikanta panda (@Muktika08416278) June 10, 2021

Have a great one and many more!🎉 — Putul Verma (@Archanaputul) June 10, 2021

💐 Happy Birthday Sir🎂🎂🎉🎉 — Surendra Singh (@Surendr42833473) June 10, 2021

Happy Birthday — anil goel (@1967Anil) June 10, 2021

What are your thoughts on Ramesh Pokhriyal’s birthday tweet for Sundar Pichai?