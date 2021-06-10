Home / Trending / Sundar Pichai’s birthday: Ramesh Pokhriyal shares special message
Ramesh Pokhriyal took to Twitter to share a message on Sundar Pichai’s birthday.(Twitter/@DrRPNishank)
Sundar Pichai’s birthday: Ramesh Pokhriyal shares special message

Sundar Pichai's brithday wish from Ramesh Pokhriyal has prompted people to share various replies.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 03:40 PM IST

The journey of Sundar Pichai, the CEO of tech giant Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc, from Madurai to Mountain View is a tale that serves as an inspiration to many. Hence, it is no wonder that social media, especially Twitter, is flooded with numerous posts wishing him on his birthday. Among them is a very special message from education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

In his tweet, Ramesh Pokhriyal wished Sundar Pichai and wrote about how the Google CEO makes IIT Kharagpur, the institute from where he earned his degree in metallurgical engineering, and India proud.

“Wishing @SundarPichai, CEO at @Google and Alphabet a very happy birthday! May this year be filled with good luck, good health, and much happiness. You make @IITKgp and India proud!” Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted. His share is complete with an image.

Take a look at the tweet shared by Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sundar Pichai’s birthday:

Since being shared about two hours ago, the post has gathered more than 800 likes – and the numbers are quickly increasing. The tweet has also accumulated tons of comments in which many wished Sundar Pichai on his birthday.

What are your thoughts on Ramesh Pokhriyal’s birthday tweet for Sundar Pichai?

