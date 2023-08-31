Super Blue Moon illuminates the night sky. See breathtaking pics

Skywatchers across the globe were enchanted by the captivating sight of the Super Blue Moon that illuminated the night sky on August 30 and the early morning of August 31. Contrary to its name, the moon did not appear blue. Instead, it was in a shade of orange. As the Super Blue Moon lit up the night sky yesterday, people flocked to X to share pictures of this rare, awe-inspiring sight.

Take a look at what Nasa tweeted about the Super Blue Moon:

Nasa tweeted this picture of Super Blue Moon. (X/@NASA)

Check out some of the breathtaking images of Super Blue Moon here:

Photographer Rami Ammoun shared incredible pics of the Super Blue Moon that he captured from Glen Allen, VA, USA.

Photographer Anas Bin Saeed captured Super Blue Moon from his lenses and shared breathtaking pictures online.

Here’s what this individual posted.

Another shared this picture of the Super Blue Moon over the river Tyne’s South Pier.

An X user from Punjab in Pakistan shared stunning images of this celestial event.

A full moon graces skies every 29 days on average, but some months may have two full moons due to the varying number of days in a month. Blue moons, on the other hand, are a rare occurrence and typically happen only once every two and a half years. However, in 2018, skygazers were lucky enough to witness two blue moons two months apart, one of which was a lunar eclipse.

Super Blue Moon occurs when the Super Moon overlaps with the Blue Moon. The next Super Blue Moon will occur in January and March of 2037.

