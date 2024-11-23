Surat builder family hosts lavish wedding where Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi performed. Watch

A Surat-based family recently hosted a lavish wedding celebration that has captured the attention of the internet. Bride Khushi Vastarpara and groom Smit Babariya tied the knot in a celebration so extravagant, it resembled a Bollywood awards night more than a traditional wedding. Several Bollywood stars did, in fact, perform at the wedding - including Ranveer Singh, Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza and Nora Fatehi. Inside the lavish Surat wedding where Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi performed.

Social media users were treated to glimpses of the wedding through the official Instagram page of Khushi Vastarpara and Smit Babariya, as well as several videos of the performances that emerged online through guests.

Baahubali set to Bollywood performances

A Baahubali-themed set was specially designed at the wedding venue to serve as the backdrop for the rituals. Hundreds of chairs were set up for guests, while water fountains served to add a further touch of grandeur to an already grand wedding, which took place on November 17.

The wedding was reportedly hosted by the family of Surat-based builder Jayantibhai Babariya, the owner of J Eklera Realty.

Videos shared online show glimpses of the performances by Dia Mirza, Nora Fatehi and Malaika Arora. Ranveer Singh was filmed not just performing but also getting family members to join him in a dance, bringing his signature brand of high energy to the wedding.

The wedding itself was preceded by several pre-wedding functions, including a lavish sangeet night where bride Khushi Vastarpara wore a golden lehenga.

This is the latest in a long line of big fat Indian weddings that have captured the internet’s fancy. Before this, the Ambani family’s ultra-lavish wedding celebration for their son, Anant Ambani, had made the news for months.

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, married Radhika Merchant in a star-studded wedding on July 12 this year.

After that, it was another Gujarati wedding that went viral online - that of diamond merchant Savji Dholakia's son, Dravya Dholakia, to bride Janhvi. The wedding was attended by PM Modi.