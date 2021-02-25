Home / Trending / Surat Police uses Daft Punk reference to share road safety post
trending

Surat Police uses Daft Punk reference to share road safety post

There is a chance the image shared alongside the post may leave you giggling and also make you appreciate the department’s creativity.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:53 AM IST
The post has now prompted people to share various replies.(Facebook/@SuratCityTrafficPolice)

If you’re someone who regularly uses social media, you may already be aware that the Grammy-winning electronic music duo Daft Punk recently parted ways after 28 years. Since past few days, people are sharing all sorts of posts about the split between the helmet-wearing French duo. Surat Police has now joined in to ride the viral wave with a creative advisory post on road safety.

Taking to their official Facebook profile, the department shared “You don't need to 'Get Lucky', when you're wearing a helmet!” They also used several keywords, including #DaftPunk, #WearHelmet and #SuratCityTrafficPolice. The post is complete with a picture.

There is a chance the image may leave you giggling and also make you appreciate the department’s creativity.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Since being shared, the post has gathered tons of comments from people. Just like this individual who wrote, “Surat Police gets it.” Another wrote, “Haha.”

Surat Police is, however, not the only one winning the social media game. A day ago, a post by Assam Police also created quite a stir online. They channeled their inner music lover to share a hilarious advisory post related to fake news.

What do you think of Surat Police’s post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter post

Related Stories

trending

Mumbai Police picks Amitabh Bachchan’s Agneepath scene to share a message

PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:50 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP