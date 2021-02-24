‘Fake news peddlers be like’: Assam Police’s post gets Arijit Singh song twist
The rapid spread of fake news on various topics has turned into a major concern in the modern times. From forwarding misleading content to making false claims, many often pass incorrect information without verifying its authenticity. That is the reason why, time and again, police departments take to social media to share informative posts to create awareness and curb the spread of this menace. Just like this post by Assam Police. They used a line from the song Aaj Phir from film Hate Story 2 sung by Arijit Singh to share a witty yet important post related to fake news.
The also gave a twist to a line from another song by the singer while sharing the post's caption. Slightly changing the words of the song Dil Sambhal Ja Zara Phir Mohabbat, from the movie Murder 2, the department shared, “Fake News Peddlers be like ... Phir Misinformation share karne chalaa hai tu."
Take a look. Chances are, it’ll leave you laughing out loud:
Since being share, it has collected over 1,000 reactions. It has also accumulated various comments from people. Many applauded their creativity.
“Admin, superb,” wrote a Facebook user. “Who is the person handling this page? He/She/ They should be given an award,” shared another. “Admin....you are lit,” praised a third. “Awesome,” posted a fourth.
Did this post make you YouTube Arijit Singh songs?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Fake news peddlers be like’: Assam Police’s post gets Arijit Singh song twist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New alpine plant species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Baby koala comes out of mom’s pouch for first time, makes public debut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Baarack from the brink: 35 kg fleece shorn off rescued wild sheep in Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dog follows human around, ‘pretends’ to be invisible every time he is spotted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
139-year-old two-storey house moved 6 blocks. Watch jaw-dropping video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NSE halts trading due to technical glitch, Twitter reacts with hilarious memes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pic of Baghpat’s chaat vendor ‘Chacha’ is people’s latest meme obsession
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Oval Office walk-in privileges’: Post about ‘First Dogs’ wins people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mom uses tissue paper to create realistic gajra for daughter. It’s incredible
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dog missing for 43 days rescued and reunited with family in Michigan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mt Etna's latest ‘spectacular’ eruptions leave even the volcanologists in awe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mayo turns miracle for endangered turtles in Israel. Here’s how
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hidden message in parachute of NASA’s Mars rover decoded. Here’s what it says
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Huge 350-pound crocodile swallows footwear, vets perform surgery to remove it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox