‘Sweetest Bombay story’: Woman tweets about how strangers in Mumbai united to find her lost iPhone

A Twitter user was at the Versova metro station in Mumbai when she realised that she lost her iPhone. With little hope, she hurriedly returned to the rickshaw stand to find the sharing rickshaw she had taken from Versova Jetty. Luckily, the driver recognised her, and the search for the lost iPhone began. The woman recently shared a thread on Twitter detailing how she found her lost iPhone, highlighting the efforts of rickshaw drivers and a Swiggy delivery executive. The heartwarming story quickly gained traction on social media, prompting others to recount similar experiences. The woman lost her iPhone at the Versova metro station in Mumbai. (Representational Image: Pexels/Priya Mishra)

The Twitter user shared how her iPhone was nowhere to be found. It was not in her bag, on the road and stairs of the metro station. Initially, the call wasn’t going through. However, after a few tries, the phone rang, but no one answered. By now, the woman had lost all hope of getting it back and thought of going home and filing an FIR. This was when one of the drivers asked her for an alternate number in case of an update. Since she didn’t have one, she took the driver’s number and left to catch the ferry home.

Not long after, a driver began shouting ‘phone phone’ to get her attention. It turned out that the phone had been found by a Swiggy delivery man named Rahul Kumar. They arranged to meet at Azad Nagar metro station, where Kumar arrived on a bicycle, wearing a transparent raincoat. Kumar then returned the phone to her, explaining that he had found it near Versova metro station.

“A few days ago, someone who has recently moved to the city had tweeted here asking why we love Bombay despite the shit infra, high rents, all of it. This is why. I am tweeting this thread from my phone which I lost this morning, to find again, thanks to Mumbai & her people,” the Twitter user concluded her tweet.

The primary tweet was shared on July 2 on Twitter. It has since prompted people to share similar instances. Many even lauded Rahul’s efforts in returning the phone to her.

“What a relief! All hail Rahul what a legend. May only good things happen to him,” wrote an individual. Another added, “Versova Jetty auto drivers are really the sweetest and Hey, I know Karim too. So glad you got your phone back! Sweetest Bombay story.” “True humans of Bombay,” expressed a third with a heart emoticon. A fourth Twitter user commented, “Big shout out to Rahul, Prakash, Nikhil and all others who helped you through this series of sinking of heart. May all of them get everything they work so hard for and find love, joy, peace, laughter and friendships to keep them going when the going gets tough. Cheers to them!”

“Happy for you. I’ve also found lost phones in Mumbai,” joined a fifth. A sixth shared, “Same happened with my mom on a Bangalore cab. These really help bring faith back into ‘today’s world’ and assure us that not everyone’s the same.” “Awww I had tears of joy rolling down my eyes as I reached the end of this happy story,” posted a seventh.

