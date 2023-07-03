‘Spirit of Mumbai’: Video shows people waiting patiently for their turn to get auto

It isn't uncommon for people to wait in long queues while catching public transportation like buses, metros or local trains. It is also very common to see such situations getting chaotic when people get impatient or refuse to wait for their turn and skip the queue. A video captured in Mumbai, however, shows something very different, and has prompted many to say it shows the ‘true spirit of Mumbai’. The clip shows people waiting patiently in a rather long queue that starts from an auto stand and continues till a railway foot over bridge. The image shows people waiting for auto. (Screengrab)

The video is going viral online with people sharing it across various social media platforms. Just like this post shared by a Twitter user. “The Auto Rickshaw queue in Dombivli during evening peak hours showcases people's remarkable patience,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The hashtags #MumbaiRains and #MumbaiSpirit are also a part of the caption.

The video opens to show people standing in a queue on a foot over bridge inside a railway station. The video then follows the queue to its starting point which turns out to be an auto stand. What is absolutely incredible to see is how people are standing calmly and quietly in the queue, waiting for their turn.

The video was posted on June 29. Since being shared, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated nearly 1.1 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the post has gathered tons of comments from people.

“OmG… this is indeed the true spirit of Mumbaikars,” agreed a Twitter user. “I counted 235 people in that queue,” added another. “Mumbai spirit bolty hai mumbaikar isko,” shared a third. “Mumbai spirit,” wrote a fourth.