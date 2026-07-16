‘Swiggy cancelled my order 3 times’: Mahua Moitra says she was charged 1,457 as cancellation fee for Arsalan order

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra recently took to X to share her frustration after alleging that Swiggy cancelled her food order for the third time and charged her the full bill amount as a cancellation fee. Her post quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many questioning the food delivery platform's customer service and cancellation policy.

Mahua Moitra calls out Swiggy

Mahua Moitra shares Swiggy complaint over cancelled Arsalan order. (X/@MahuaMoitra)

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Sharing her experience on X, Moitra wrote, "Hello @Swiggy. This is the third time you have arbitrarily cancelled my order and charged me the full bill amount of ₹1,457 as a 'cancellation fee'. No dinner and no service help from anyone."

In the screenshot shared by her, the restaurant name visible on the order details appeared to be Arsalan, a popular restaurant chain in Delhi known for its biryani and Mughlai dishes.

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Her post soon received widespread attention, prompting a response from Swiggy.

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{{^usCountry}} Replying to her post, the company wrote, "We totally get how frustrating this can be, Mahua. We're reaching out to you right away. We'll review the order cancellation and the associated charges with you and work towards a resolution without any further ado." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Replying to her post, the company wrote, "We totally get how frustrating this can be, Mahua. We're reaching out to you right away. We'll review the order cancellation and the associated charges with you and work towards a resolution without any further ado." {{/usCountry}}

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Internet reacts

The incident prompted many users to share their views, with several asking Swiggy to clarify what had happened.

One user wrote, "Swiggy should confirm whether the customer cancelled the order herself after waiting too long for the delivery, or whether Swiggy cancelled the order and charged her incorrectly. Thank you."

Another commented, "Yes, bro @Swiggy, where's Madam's food!?"

Referring to the delayed order, one user joked, "You slept hungry?"

Another user wrote, "Dear Swiggy, how can you do this? Please speak to @MahuaMoitra ji, offer her a complimentary dinner and don't cancel orders on your own. Ask the customer first, then do the needful."

Several users also criticised the company's customer support. One comment read, "They have implemented too much AI in their customer service. It's almost impossible to reach a human agent who can understand your basic problems."

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Another user expressed concern about the broader customer experience, writing, "When this is happening to you, what will be the state of common people?"

The company has publicly acknowledged Moitra's complaint and said it is reviewing the order cancellation and the charges.