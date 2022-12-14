Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Swiggy changes Twitter bio to Munna Bhai MBBS dialogue after getting gold tick, netizens react

Updated on Dec 14, 2022 01:12 PM IST

After getting a gold tick on Twitter, Swiggy changed their bio to ‘Carrom ramvanu, juice pivanu, majjani life’.

Swiggy, an Indian food ordering and delivering platform, changed their Twitter bio after getting a gold checkmark. It has a Munna Bhai MBBS twist. (Screengrab)
ByArfa Javaid

The post-Elon Musk era of Twitter saw tremendous changes, and the rollout of multi-coloured badges for verification purposes is among them. The micro-blogging site has been giving a blue coloured tick to Blue subscribers, a grey checkmark to accounts associated with the government and its organisations, and a gold badge to businesses. So, when Swiggy, an Indian online food ordering and delivering platform, got a gold checkmark on Twitter, they changed their bio to a Munna Bhai MBBS dialogue and raked several reactions from netizens.

"Our gold tick is laddoo," tweeted Swiggy while sharing a screengrab. It shows a laddoo in place of a gold checkmark, and their Twitter bio that reads, "Carrom ramvanu, juice pivanu, majjani life (Play carrom, have juice and enjoy your life)." This catchy phrase in the bio is a dialogue from the film Munna Bhai MBBS uttered by Rustom's dad when he played a carrom game with Munna Bhai and won it.

Take a look at Swiggy's tweet below:

The post was made a day ago on Twitter, and it has since then gathered more than 190 likes and several retweets. Many also took to the comments section to post their thoughts.

"Besan k ladoo?" enquired an individual. Another shared "Pani poori" with a laughing emoticon. "Dietitian’s gold tick is proteilicious foods," commented a third.

Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

