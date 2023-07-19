Swiggy hilariously reacts to woman’s post on paying 193 for Maggi

Food items available inside airports often have higher charges. Highlighting that very issue a woman shared a post on July 16 that went viral on Twitter. In her tweet she shared how she ended up paying ₹193 for a plate of Maggi at an airport that is available at a much lower price outside. Many took the opportunity to share their thoughts on the woman’s tweet and recently Swiggy Instamart did just that. They posted a hilarious reply that has left people chuckling.

Swiggy's reply to Maggi-related post will make you chuckle too (representational image). (Abhinav Saha/HT File Photo)

Twitter user Sejal Sud shared a receipt that shows the money she paid for the instant noodles. “I just bought Maggi for ₹193 at the airport. And I don’t know how to react, why would anyone sell something like Maggi at such an inflated price,” she alongside added. Swiggy Instamart reshared her post and jokingly wrote, “Hum toh 14 ki hi bechte hai [We sell it for ₹14]”.

Take a look at Swiggy’s reaction to woman’s Maggi-related post:

Swiggy shared the reply just a day ago on July 18. Since being posted, the tweet has gathered close to 14,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered neary 150 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the tweet.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to Swiggy’s reply:

“Par aap cooked nehi banate,” wrote a Twitter user. “So cute,” shared another. “But airport pe to deliver nahi karte [But you don’t delivery at airport,” joked a third. “They must have garnished it with tomatoes,” added a fourth referencing the rising tomato prices.

