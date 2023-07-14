Tinder, Swiggy react to Javed Akhtar’s cryptic tweet

Javed Akhtar often takes to Twitter to share varied posts. From talking about current issues to sharing updates about his work to giving glimpses of his personal life, the lyricist regularly posts tweets that attract people’s attention. Just a day back on June 13, however, he shared a tweet of a different type. He posted a cryptic post that has left people baffled. Additionally, it has prompted many to share interesting replies, including food delivery platform Swiggy and online dating platform Tinder. What are your thoughts on lyricist, poet, and screenwriter, Javed Akhtar's tweet? (AP)

The award winning screenwriter took to Twitter to share one letter in Hindi that sounds “Pi”. He just shared this and nothing else. Since being posted, his tweet quickly accumulated more than 4.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has received close to 1,000 likes.

Taking to the comments section of Javed Akhtar’s post, Tinder also dropped one letter in English. They wrote “queue”. Swiggy not only shared a reply but also reposted Akhtar’s tweet. They also shared one letter in Hindi which reads ‘Kha’ and means “to eat”.

Swiggy Instagram, the online grocery delivery service from the food delivery platform, also joined in on the fun with a tweet. They share an image of two people holding two water bottles. Alongside, they also added a caption and wrote, “Pee rahe hai Javed sahab.”

Shared on July 13, the post has gathered more than 3,100 views. What are your thoughts on the cryptic post shared by Javed Akhtar and the responses by various brands?