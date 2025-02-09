Menu Explore
Swiggy Instamart glitch grants users up to 5 lakh ‘free cash’: ‘Someone is losing their job’

BySimran Singh
Feb 09, 2025 01:24 PM IST

A reported Swiggy Instamart glitch allegedly granted users up to ₹5 lakh in free cash, prompting social media debates and company queries.

A viral Reddit post claims that Swiggy Instamart users unexpectedly received cash discounts ranging from 4,000 to 5,00,000, which they used to place successful orders. The post featured a screenshot with the caption, “Someone is definitely losing their job at Swiggy,” showing the platform's message: "Enjoy 5,00,000 free cash, applied on your order above 199."

Swiggy allegedly sought item returns after the glitch.(Reddit)
Swiggy allegedly sought item returns after the glitch.(Reddit)

According to the post, Swiggy allegedly contacted users after delivery, requesting the return of items purchased during the apparent glitch.

The Reddit thread quickly gained attention, with users expressing disbelief and curiosity. One asked, “How are you getting that money? Randomly???” Another speculated it was a marketing gimmick, saying, “Everybody I know has received 40-100 off, is there anybody who actually got this much discount?”

A user lamented, “Mujhe toh 50 hi dikh rha hai.”

Take a look at the post:

Someone is definitely losing their job at Swiggy
byu/Technical-Relation-9 inindia

HT.com has reached out to Swiggy for confirmation and comments regarding the claims, and the copy will be updated accordingly.

Also read: 20 on Android, 100 on iPhone: Price difference on Zepto leaves users stunned

Bengaluru residents report unusual delivery ‘scams’

In another e-commerce-related incident, Bengaluru residents have raised alarms over unusual delivery scams involving prominent platforms. Two recent cases shared on Reddit have fuelled concerns about potential security breaches and fraudulent activities targeting unsuspecting users.

In one instance, a woman reportedly received a call from someone claiming to be a Swiggy delivery agent, asserting that he had a parcel addressed to her under her boyfriend’s name.

However, she did not receive a delivery notification from her gated society’s security system, which usually alerts residents before granting entry. What heightened her suspicion was that neither she nor her boyfriend had placed any orders. When she requested the caller to leave the package at her door, nothing was found upon her return. “Something doesn’t feel right,” the user wrote.

See More
