Swiggy’s ‘growing up is realising that’ tweet is getting amazing replies

Remember that dialogue from Friends in which Monica tells Rachel, “Welcome to the real world. It sucks. You’re gonna love it”? Well, this line perfectly sums up what growing up is all about. There are so many things one understands as one grows up thanks to the different situations and varied experiences one faces. Highlighting this bitter-sweet journey of growing up is this post on Twitter.

Swiggy shared a tweet on their handle asking people to complete a sentence. “Growing up is realising that _____” Swiggy posted. Now tweeple aren’t holding back while sharing some wonderful, interesting and even hilarious pearls of wisdom.

Take a look at Swiggy's tweet:

Growing up is realising that _____________ — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) July 13, 2021





Posted a few hours ago, the share has already amassed several replies from tweeple. While several comments are related to food, some are about life in general. Interestingly, even Swiggy posted a reply to their own tweet:

Growing up is realising that Toor Daal is rounder than Moong Daal.

Our Swiggy Instamart executives know better 😌 — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) July 13, 2021





Meanwhile, here’s what others on Twitter are sharing:

“Growing up is realising that elaichi is actually essential in lending biryani its signature taste and the hate for it is quite frankly, utterly childish and baseless,” wrote a Twitter user. Do you agree?

“Ice cream is best enjoyed occasionally and not regularly,” reads another reply.

"'Bas yeh kar lo uske baad toh maze hi maze hain’ is a scam,” posted an individual. “Growing up is realising that a lot of our friends are not really our friends,” wrote another dropping quite a truth bomb.

“Growing up is realising that not all green vegetables are bad in taste,” added a third.

Well, how would you complete this sentence?

