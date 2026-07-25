Swiss woman abandons high-paying career, luxury lifestyle to educate kids in India: ‘Why was I given so much?’

Fifteen years ago, Sandra Lavie Gojkovic walked away from a lucrative corporate career in Switzerland, trading a high-paying job and luxury lifestyle for a life dedicated to service in India. After building a school and working with various NGOs across the country, she now splits her time between Switzerland, where she works to fund her initiatives, and India, where she supports education, women's empowerment, and child protection programs. In a chat with Hindustantimes.com, Gojkovic opened up about her journey from corporate success to grassroots activism and why serving others became her ultimate life's mission.

Glimpses of Sandra Lavie Gojkovic’s life in India. (Sandra Lavie Gojkovic)

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The foreigner who says India is her “home” recalled, “I first came to India 15 years ago and started a school. Since then, I have divided my time between Switzerland and India. There were periods when I lived in Kolkata for several months and even spent a year in Mumbai, while regularly travelling back and forth between the two countries and still do till this date.”

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However, her journey wasn’t smooth. She shared, “In the beginning, people didn’t trust me because I was a foreigner. Many also assumed I was a Christian missionary. However, I have been practising Sanatana Dharma for many years. Even today, this misconception still comes up from time to time.”

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{{^usCountry}} Despite facing hurdles, Gojkovic never gave up on her dream to make life better for school students in India. She said, “I left behind my career to dedicate my life to a remote island in India, where I have been helping thousands of children gain access to education. When I first came to India, I travelled the whole country by trains by myself and I worked for various NGOs in different cities in India. Sometimes I would wash clothes by hand for days for disabled children etc.” Why did she decide to come to India? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite facing hurdles, Gojkovic never gave up on her dream to make life better for school students in India. She said, “I left behind my career to dedicate my life to a remote island in India, where I have been helping thousands of children gain access to education. When I first came to India, I travelled the whole country by trains by myself and I worked for various NGOs in different cities in India. Sometimes I would wash clothes by hand for days for disabled children etc.” Why did she decide to come to India? {{/usCountry}}

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Before taking the leap, Gojkovic enjoyed a thriving corporate career that offered financial security and global exposure. She opened up about her early life and professional success.

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“I grew up in Switzerland and, after completing my education, entered the corporate world. My work allowed me to travel extensively, and I was young, ambitious, and successful. I had a well-paying job, a beautiful car, and the opportunity to see the world. I worked hard for everything I achieved, but I also understood that I had been fortunate to receive many opportunities and privileges in my life. “

Despite enjoying these privileges, she couldn't ignore the sharp divide between her world and the poverty she observed around her. Reflecting on the turning point that reshaped her path, she shared, “Over time, I began to question the inequalities I witnessed. Why had I been given so much while so many others had so little? That question changed the direction of my life.”

Why didn’t she permanently relocate to India?

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The expat told Hindustantimes.com, “Because I do not earn an income in India, I continue to work in Switzerland to support myself and to finance the projects in India. My life has always been split between both places.”

She continued, “Today, I dedicate my time to supporting primary education, tutoring programs, and the empowerment of women and children. I work to raise awareness about domestic violence, child marriage, human trafficking, and the importance of education because I believe that education creates opportunities and helps break the cycle of poverty and abuse. “

What is her future plan?

Gojkovic shared, “I will continue helping underprivileged communities for the rest of my life. At the moment, I am focusing on a women and children protection movement. We educate villagers about domestic violence, child marriage, and child trafficking. The program is led by young people for young people, while engaging the entire community.”

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Her message to people:

She said, “Material possessions are temporary. They may bring comfort, but they do not bring lasting fulfilment. What gives life true meaning is serving others, creating opportunities, and helping those who have been denied them,” adding, “Helping people who are less fortunate is not simply something I do—it is my life’s mission. I will continue this work for as long as I live.”