Tampa International Airport closing? Viral ‘We have had enough’ post sparks speculation

A social media post from Tampa International Airport's official handle is going viral. It claims that the TPA is closing. A post from Tampa International Airport is going viral on social media(Facebook/TPA)

The viral post:

The viral post, which is a notice, reads: "We've heard enough. We've had enough. "You're not a real airport - you don't have flights to my hometown of 13 people!" Well guess what? We're not an airport at ALL anymore."

It further adds that ‘effective immediately, we are no longer Tampa International Airport’.

Read More: US woman asks ChatGPT to generate her picture, AI responds with image of a 'Indian man with a beard and glasses'

"Instead, we're giving you exactly what you deserve. We're now just a home for a giant 2-year-old flamingo. While this may seem sudden, our decision is final," it says.

The post sparked confusion among travelers and locals. One person commented: “This is very disheartening to hear. I actually like and trust TPA airport. But I guess I’ll have to keep my wits, and put my trust into MCO airport instead. Hope that post was worth it, because y’all just lost a loyal follower. Effective today, I’m suspending this contract with TPA indefinitely.”

Another one guessed that it was the TPA airport team's ‘early April Fools’ prank.

Read More: Ghibli-style viral trend is ‘melting’ ChatGPT's GPUs; company responds to copyright questions

The Truth

TPA is not closed as of Friday, March 28, based on its official channels and flight tracking data. Past closures tied to hurricanes like Milton, Helene, and Ian were real, temporary, and well-documented, lasting until safety assessments allowed reopening.

Tampa International Airport is a public airport located six miles west of downtown Tampa in Hillsborough County, Florida.

Responding to our query, TPA said that theairport ‘is not closing’. “The post in reference is satire and part of our fun online social media presence where we regularly use humor with our followers. The goal of this post is to draw attention to TPA and our 100 nonstop destinations plus our public art program (with the flamingo being one of the most iconic).”