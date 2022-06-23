Tarantula sheds its bone in viral video. It is fascinating and scary to watch

Have you ever seen those videos which are scary but alongside they are so fascinating that you cannot stop watching them? This video posted on Instagram involving a tarantula is an inclusion to that list. Chances are, you won’t be able to look away despite the video sending a chill down your spine.

The video is posted on the official Instagram page of the Reptile Zoo. It is shared with a descriptive caption that explains why tarantulas shed their bones and how it is a risky moment for them.

“When Tarantulas shed their bones. Sounds wild but they only have an Exoskeleton no internal bones like we do. When they shed it’s actually a very risky moment in their life’s, they are so vulnerable. If you look close you can see that even the fangs are soft and white until their skin hardens back up in the 2 to 8 hours . Kinda amazing to see the process in slow motion,” they wrote and posted the video.

Take a look:

The video has been posted about 14 hours ago. Since being shared, it has gone viral and accumulated more than one million views. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“But it’s upside down!?” asked an individual. The zoo replied, “Yes they flip themselves over after.”

“Wow. Cool,” wrote an Instagram user. “Nope… just nope,” expressed another. “So beautiful,” commented a third. “So fascinating,” posted a fourth. “Haha no sleeping for me I guess,” shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?