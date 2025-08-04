TCS breaks silence on viral pic of employee sleeping outside Pune office due to 'no money'

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has said that the company is in touch with an employee who was filmed sleeping outside its Pune office as a form of protest. Pictures of the employee sleeping on a sidewalk had been widely shared on social media earlier this week. TCS has responded to viral pics that show an employee camping outside the company's Pune office.(Instagram/@beingpunekarofficial)

The employee, Sourabh More, claimed that TCS had not paid his salary for months. In a handwritten letter that was photographed next to him on the sidewalk, the employee wrote: “I have informed HR I don’t have money and will be forced to sleep and live outside TCS on footpath.”

In a statement shared with HT.com, TCS said that the employee’s payroll was suspended as he took unauthorized absence from work. The IT services company said that he has since been provided with accommodation and is no longer camping outside the office.

What the TCS employee claimed

More, who worked at the TCS Pune office, claimed in his letter that the company had been withholding his salary. He said that he had “reported back to TCS office” at Sahyadri Park Pune on 29th July 2025, but his ID was not active on Ultimatix and TCS systems.

More further claimed that he had met with the human resources department which had assured him that his salary would be paid, but that had not happened.

TCS responds to allegations

In a statement to HT.com, TCS said that the employee’s payroll had been suspended in accordance with standard procedure after he was absent from work without authorization.

"This is a case of unauthorized absence where the employee has been absent from office. In accordance with standard procedure, payroll was suspended during this period. The employee has now reported back and requested reinstatement. We have provided him accommodation for now and are supporting him in addressing his situation in a fair and constructive manner,” a spokesperson for TCS told HT.com.

The employee is no longer camping outside the office.