Teacher puts favourite student's photo in a box, it's just a mirror. Watch

An educator named Hulusi Çakır has more than two lakh followers on his Instagram page because of his innovative and wholesome educational techniques. Hailing from Turkey, this man’s Instagram photos and videos often go viral and for all the right reasons. This time, the video that has gone viral and has been shared from his page, shows a moment of affirmation for his students in the classroom.

The video opens to show how several students keep coming up and taking a look at a box that has been kept in front of the classroom. But with every student who comes and leaves, viewers can notice a sweet smile spreading contagiously on every single one of their faces. This is the sweetest part of the video, especially when one reads the caption that comes with it.

The caption has been written in Turkish and a loose translation of it explains that this educator had told his students that he has put the picture of his favourite one in this box. This obviously made the students inquisitive and they went and looked at his favourite student. By the end of this video, one could see how every child was pleasantly surprised by the fact that the educator had just kept a mirror in this box and this boosted their self confidence.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a bit longer than six days ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop adoring this super sweet gesture. It has also received more than 1.6 million views and several heartwarming comments.

What are your thoughts on this adorable video?