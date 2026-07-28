‘Teaching me without making me feel stupid’: Employee credits boss for his career growth

In a workplace culture where burnout and poor leadership dominate headlines, one employee’s tribute to his manager is taking the internet by storm. Through a warm video highlighting everyday acts of kindness and mentorship, he reminded viewers just how profound an impact a great supervisor can have on someone's life and career.

The employee who talked about his boss’ empathy in a viral video. (Instagram/@thezeroquotient)

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“You know what's actually a lot to incorporate? Getting a good manager. Because that decides how you feel on a Sunday night. A good manager can change the trajectory of your career, and more importantly, they can change the way you feel about yourself,” Goel said in the video.

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He then thanked his manager, recalling a particular incident when he was “off on a call” and instead of asking for updates, she asked, “Sab thik hai? [Is everything ok?].”

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{{^usCountry}} “For teaching me without making me feel stupid. I don't have to think twice before messaging you, and I feel okay sharing that I need a sick leave when I'm not really sick.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “For teaching me without making me feel stupid. I don't have to think twice before messaging you, and I feel okay sharing that I need a sick leave when I'm not really sick.” {{/usCountry}}

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He then lightheartedly brought up a few famous TV bosses, crediting his manager with shaping his life for the better.

“Some days were my real-life Michael Scott, because you know how to show off for me. Some days were Kabir Khan, pushing me to do better. And sometimes, a tiny bit of Vivek Ahuja. Just kidding.”

Goel continued, “I think life quietly assigns us people who leave their fingerprints on us, even when they were never meant to be forever.”

The video further showed snippets of Goel’s office life, featuring his manager.

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(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Shivank Goel. This report will be updated when he responds.)

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Survival is easier when you have a good manager.” Another commented, “It’s always about the manager & the people around you & not the company!”

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A third expressed, “I want to be this manager for my team.” A fourth wrote, “This is absolutely true.”

Also Read: ‘You can chill’: Woman compares US and Indian managers after telling boss she had no work for 3 days

Many tagged their managers to express their appreciation. One such employee tagged their boss and shared, “I worked with many people to date, but never met anyone like you. You were, are, and will always be the best leader, and I am glad and grateful for the opportunity to work with you. Thank you for being you. Your kindness, love and support always made a difference.”

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