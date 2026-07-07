‘You can chill’: Woman compares US and Indian managers after telling boss she had no work for 3 days

A woman’s light hearted take on the difference between working with a US manager and an Indian manager has struck a chord with many social media users. In a video shared on Instagram, Arzoo Sarawagi spoke about a conversation with her US manager after she told him that she had no work assigned for several days. A woman said her US manager calmly told her to relax after she had been idle for three days. (Instagram/rzoo_ki_arzoo)

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The video, shared in a humorous tone, quickly drew attention as many people related to her comparison between two very different workplace responses.

‘It’s okay to have some peaceful time’ In the video, Sarawagi said, “Bro, US managers are so pookie. I told my US manager, ‘I don’t have any work,’ and he said, ‘It’s okay, I’ll give you some work.’ Then I told him again, ‘Bro, I don’t have any work. I’ve been sitting idle for the past three days.’ And he replied, ‘It’s okay, Arzoo. It’s okay to have some peaceful time. You can chill.’ And I was like... if I had said the same thing to my Indian manager, he would have said, ‘Oh wow, here, take my work too!’”

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Her remark about the calm response from her US manager, compared with what she imagined an Indian manager might say, became the main talking point of the video. The clip was shared with the caption, “Don't tell this to your Indian manager.”

Watch the clip here: