‘You can chill’: Woman compares US and Indian managers after telling boss she had no work for 3 days
A woman compared US and Indian managers after her boss told her to chill when she had no work.
A woman’s light hearted take on the difference between working with a US manager and an Indian manager has struck a chord with many social media users. In a video shared on Instagram, Arzoo Sarawagi spoke about a conversation with her US manager after she told him that she had no work assigned for several days.
(Also read: ‘Managers don't call after work’: Indian-origin man shares what makes US work culture different)
The video, shared in a humorous tone, quickly drew attention as many people related to her comparison between two very different workplace responses.
‘It’s okay to have some peaceful time’
In the video, Sarawagi said, “Bro, US managers are so pookie. I told my US manager, ‘I don’t have any work,’ and he said, ‘It’s okay, I’ll give you some work.’ Then I told him again, ‘Bro, I don’t have any work. I’ve been sitting idle for the past three days.’ And he replied, ‘It’s okay, Arzoo. It’s okay to have some peaceful time. You can chill.’ And I was like... if I had said the same thing to my Indian manager, he would have said, ‘Oh wow, here, take my work too!’”
(Also read: Indian techie adjusts office hours for newborn, US manager’s reply goes viral: ‘I can never work in India’)
Her remark about the calm response from her US manager, compared with what she imagined an Indian manager might say, became the main talking point of the video. The clip was shared with the caption, “Don't tell this to your Indian manager.”
Watch the clip here:
Social media reacts to workplace culture comparison
The clip has prompted several reactions from users, many of whom found the comparison both funny and relatable. One user wrote, “Arzoo, please give me a referral at your company. lol” Another commented, “The difference between ‘you can chill’ and ‘take my work too’ is the real corporate culture shock.”
(Also read: Indian employee turns down US job opportunity as he would have to ‘clean house himself’)
Several others said that such a response from a manager felt rare in a high pressure work environment. “A manager who does not panic when an employee has no work? That is rare,” a user said. Another reacted, “Wow, I also want this kind of manager.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More