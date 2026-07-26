‘Teaching them to be independent’: Delhi teacher creates self-attendance board for students, impresses internet

A Delhi teacher’s innovative classroom idea is winning appreciation online. Instead of calling out names during attendance, students use a handmade self-attendance board to mark themselves present or absent.

How does the self-attendance board work?

Delhi teacher’s DIY self-attendance board for students. (Instagram/@mind_map_master)

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The video was shared by Instagram page @mind_map_master with the caption, "My little ones, taking charge."

In the clip, a teacher can be seen entering a classroom, followed by students who walk towards a DIY attendance board. The board has matchboxes attached to it, each featuring the face of a student.

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Inside every matchbox, the letters ‘A’ and ‘P’ are written, representing absent and present. As students enter the classroom, they push their respective matchbox out if they are present, revealing the letter ‘P’.

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{{^usCountry}} The simple activity turns a routine classroom task into an engaging learning experience while allowing students to take responsibility for their attendance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The simple activity turns a routine classroom task into an engaging learning experience while allowing students to take responsibility for their attendance. {{/usCountry}}

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Check out the full video below:

Internet reacts to unique attendance system

The video received several reactions from social media users, with many appreciating the teacher’s innovative approach.

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One user commented, "What a creative and engaging way to take attendance! This is exactly the kind of hands-on, interactive learning that builds children’s engagement and confidence."

Another person wrote, "Such an amazing idea."

Some users felt the idea could work beyond schools. A comment read, "Petition to use this attendance system for universities and offices."

Many also highlighted how the activity could teach students values like honesty and accountability. One user said, "Good way to teach trust and honesty."

Others shared humorous reactions about how students might use the system. One person joked, "Isme proxy bhi maar sakte hai asani se," suggesting students could easily mark attendance for their friends.

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Another user wrote, "Mere dost hote to pakka mera dabba andar kar dete," while someone else added, "Yeah, some students will definitely put everyone’s box back to absent."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)