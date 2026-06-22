Techie claims Bengaluru auto driver extorted first-time visitors, forced them to pay 2,400: 'Disgrace to the city'

An engineer has alleged that two teenagers visiting Bengaluru for the first time were threatened and extorted by an auto driver, who allegedly demanded ₹3,000 for a ride and later forced them to pay ₹2,400 after taking them to an isolated spot.

The engineer claimed that the amount extorted was ₹2,400. (Pexels/Representational Image)

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The claims were made by an X user who goes by the name Sanu. In the post, he wrote, “Bangalore auto walas are brutal to innocent people!” before narrating the ordeal of two young boys from a village who had arrived at Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) railway station hoping to travel onward to Hosur.

According to Sanu, the two boys, aged around 16-18 years, asked an auto driver to take them to a bus stand from where they could catch a bus to Hosur. The driver allegedly agreed to drop them for ₹50 per head.

However, once the journey began, the situation changed. Sanu claimed the driver realised that the boys were visiting Bengaluru for the first time and later picked up another man along the route. The pair allegedly took the boys towards Electronic City and demanded ₹3,000.

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{{^usCountry}} “When the boys said they did not have that much money, the men demanded their mobiles and started beating them,” Sanu alleged. He said the teenagers called him during the incident and he heard the men shouting before the call was abruptly disconnected. “They snatched the mobile mid-call, disconnected it, and later disconnected multiple times when I tried calling back,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When the boys said they did not have that much money, the men demanded their mobiles and started beating them,” Sanu alleged. He said the teenagers called him during the incident and he heard the men shouting before the call was abruptly disconnected. “They snatched the mobile mid-call, disconnected it, and later disconnected multiple times when I tried calling back,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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In a subsequent update, Sanu said the boys eventually got their phones back but only after paying ₹2,000. “Later, those goons agreed to settle for ₹2000 but threatened them not to look back or take photos of the registration plate or them,” he said.

In another update, he claimed that the amount extorted was actually ₹2,400. “Though they couldn’t get the auto number, the goons did a mistake. As these guys didn’t had cash, they asked to transfer via UPI,” he wrote, sharing a screenshot of the payment and urging Bengaluru Police to trace the driver using the UPI details.

(Also Read: ₹3.5 lakh monthly says he struggles to save ₹50,000: ‘Living in constant anxiety’">Bengaluru techie earning ₹3.5 lakh monthly says he struggles to save ₹50,000: ‘Living in constant anxiety’)

Social media reactions

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The posts sparked outrage on X, with several users calling for strict action.

“This brings disgrace to the city. Both guys got traumatised the moment they placed their feet on the city,” one user wrote.

“Bengaluru auto drivers are the worst. I thought Delhi were the worst but the auto drivers of Bengaluru bringing bad name to the city. Too much attitude and rash driving as if these rascals own the road,” commented another.

“This is so traumatising. Just imagine you land in a new city to earn a livelihood, and as soon as you step out, you are looted. Not all auto guys are like this; in fact, there are a few who will go out of their way to help you. They should be caught and taught a lesson,” wrote a third user.

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