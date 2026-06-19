Techie earning 40 LPA says salary isn’t enough: ‘Can’t even buy a house’

A techie has claimed that his salary feels inadequate and has not kept up with his peers, despite the fact that he earns ₹40 lakh per annum. A screenshot of the techie’s conversation with a friend was shared on the social media platform X, where it has sparked a discussion about compensation and cost of living.

A techie has claimed that his salary of ₹40 LPA feels inadequate in this day and age. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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In the conversation, the techie—apparently a graduate of NIT—rued that people less talented than him are earning ₹70 LPA while he is stuck at ₹40 LPA. His own salary, he claimed, was not enough to even buy a house.

(Also read: ₹40 LPA feels ‘very poor’ in Gurgaon: ‘I can’t sleep at night’">BMW owner earning ₹40 LPA feels ‘very poor’ in Gurgaon: ‘I can’t sleep at night’)

“Ek ghar nahi le pa rahe”

In the exchange, the techie told his friend that he is earning ₹40 lakh per annum and has not received an increment in two years.

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{{^usCountry}} When his friend responded that ₹40 LPA is a good salary, the NIT graduate disagreed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When his friend responded that ₹40 LPA is a good salary, the NIT graduate disagreed. {{/usCountry}}

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“Bekar bekar logon ka zyada hai merse. 70 me sab baite hain (People less talented than me are earning more. They are sitting on ₹70 lakh packages),” he claimed.

Told that a salary of ₹30 to 40 lakh is impressive, the techie said that he still feels poor and is unable to afford a home. “Phir bhi gareebi feel hoti hai bhai… ek ghar ni le pa rhe hum log (I still feel poor. Can’t even buy a house),” he replied.

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A screenshot of the exchange, shared on X, has sparked a discussion about salaries in tech.

“Was speaking to a friend from my engg college (NIT). Dekho in logo ko. 40 LPA pe bhi itna rote h. IT sector me h ofc (I was speaking to a friend from my engineering college, NIT. Look at these people. They cry so much even while earning ₹40 LPA. They are in the IT sector, of course),” read the caption accompanying the screenshot.

Post sparks discussion

The tech sector is generally acknowledged to have one of the highest payscales in India, far outstripping other fields like education or journalism. Despite this, many social media users agreed that buying a house feels like a distant dream.

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“Yaar housing issue hai apni generation mein (insanely inflated) Chahe koi Kitna LPA le rha ho,” wrote one person.

(Also read: Raj Shamani says buying a home feels 'entirely out of reach in this economy')

“That's true. Can't afford a house. Can afford a flat,” another opined.

“I genuinely want to know whether such pay packages are truly what they deserve or are inflated considering today’s market?” one person asked.