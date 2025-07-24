Search
Techie earning 24 LPA shares how he bought his first home: 'Savings gone, there’s a loan'

ByHT Trending Desk
Published on: Jul 24, 2025 08:41 am IST

A Bengaluru software developer shares his journey from a ₹18,000 internship to earning ₹24 LPA and buying his first home at 23.

A Bengaluru-based software developer shared his story of going from a 18,000 internship to earning 24 LPA and buying his first home at just the age of 23. With no financial safety net to fall back on, the man revealed in a now-viral Reddit post that the milestone was deeply personal. He comes from a "lower-middle-class" family of four, where the monthly earnings rarely go over 15,000.

With no financial safety net to fall back on, the man revealed in a now-viral Reddit post that the milestone was deeply personal. (Representational)
With no financial safety net to fall back on, the man revealed in a now-viral Reddit post that the milestone was deeply personal. (Representational)

"My dad earns just 12-15k/month. No family savings. No safety net. Just dreams, pressure, and relentless hustle. Got into a Tier 1 college through hard work alone. Started my first internship at 18k/month. By July 2023, I was earning 15 LPA all while living in Bangalore, figuring it all out on my own," he shared.

After buying the home, the techie revealed that all his savings were spent, and he now had to pay off a loan. "Yes, my savings are gone, and there’s a loan, but it’s mine,” he added.

23M | From 18k/month intern to owning a home — coming from below middle class
byu/PalpitationUnique296 inIndian_flex

He also shared other indulgences he engaged in that he once only dreamt of: a MacBook, an iPhone, a PS5, and the freedom to continue pursuing his love for trekking and side hustles. He added that his next goal was to double his income to 50 LPA and start his own business.

The post earned support and praise from multiple social media posts. "Amazing work, bro. You have a beautiful house. Now, bring your expenses down (like outings and accessory purchases) and start saving," said one user.

Another added, "What a lovely post! I am also in the same boat starting from the 28th 12k internship. I hope I can also gift my family a home and a car."

"Humble journey, mate. God bless you; you made yourself and your family proud. I know this could be an average post for people who are used to seeing luxurious properties. But I feel you. I have been there, and I know what you’re feeling," remarked a third user.

