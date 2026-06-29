Techie explains why he dropped out of IIT Delhi and joined Microsoft at 19: 'I knew what I wanted to do'

A techie has caught the internet's attention after revealing how he dropped out of IIT Delhi and landed a job at Microsoft at just 19 years old. Taking to LinkedIn, Ashish Kumar Verma, who is now a software engineer at Microsoft, shared his unconventional career journey and said that he chose to leave one of India's most prestigious institutions because he already knew what he wanted to pursue. Ashish Kumar Verma is now a software engineer at Microsoft. (LinkedIn/Ashish Kumar Verma)

"I got into one of the world's largest tech companies at the age of 19, before I could even legally drink, after dropping out of IIT Delhi," Ashish wrote in his LinkedIn post.

The 20-year-old explained his decision, saying that students broadly fall into 2 categories. The first group, according to him, enters college to explore different opportunities, making IIT an ideal place for them. The second group, however, already has a clear vision for their careers, he said.

"I've many friends who just knew what they wanted to do so they never joined college and killing it in their space," he wrote.

Ashish said that he belonged to the second category. He said that even before joining IIT Delhi, he had already become the world's youngest Google Developer Expert at the age of 18, collaborated on projects after participating in the Sakura Science programme in Japan and developed an app that he showcased to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

"I knew what I wanted to do roughly ofc. But ofc not his rigid academics," he wrote.