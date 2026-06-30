Techie explains why people never leave Bengaluru despite complaining about it: 'It is a turning point'

A Bengaluru techie has struck a chord online after sharing his thoughts on why people continue to live in the city despite frequently complaining about its everyday challenges. Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Ankit, shared a video in which he spoke about the complicated yet deeply emotional relationship many professionals have with Bengaluru.

A techie explained why people stayed in Bengaluru despite its challenges, saying the city changed their lives. (Instagram/ankitsimplifies)

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In the clip, he is heard saying, "There is something very strange about Bangalore. People who live here constantly complain about the traffic, the expensive rent and the water problems, yet they never really leave the city. Because the truth is, people do not just love Bangalore. They love the version of themselves that Bangalore helped them become. For someone, this city gave them their first high-paying job. For someone else, it became the place where they started their own startup. Someone changed their family’s financial situation for the first time here, while someone found a mentor who shaped their entire career. That is why people tolerate the struggle. Because for them, Bangalore is not just a city. It is a turning point."

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The video was shared with a caption that read, "Banglore builds IT careers that change lives."

Watch the clip here:

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Why the video resonated with many

The clip reflected the sentiment of thousands of young professionals who move to Bengaluru with aspirations of better opportunities, career growth and financial independence. While the city is often criticised for its traffic congestion, rising rents, water issues and pressure filled work culture, it continues to attract people from across the country.

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For many, Bengaluru is not just a destination for employment. It becomes the place where they get their first major salary, build confidence, support their families and discover a new version of themselves. The video captured this emotional connection in a way that many social media users found relatable.

Internet reacts to the post

The clip drew several reactions from users. One user wrote, "This is exactly why people complain about Bangalore every day but still cannot leave it." Another said, "The city tests your patience, but it also gives you opportunities that change your life." A third user commented, "Traffic and rent are real problems, but career growth here is also real." Another reaction read, "Every engineer has one Bangalore story that changed everything."

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)