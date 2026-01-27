Techie fixes software bugs on laptop during bike ride to Dhanushkodi: ‘Real life ZNMD’
A techie was spotted fixing software bugs on a laptop during a bike halt on the way to Dhanushkodi.
A short video showing a software professional fixing bugs on a laptop during a bike ride to Dhanushkodi has caught the attention of Instagram users.
Shared by Instagram user Arunraj A V, the clip shows a man in full biking gear with his motorcycle parked on the side of the road. Instead of taking a break to soak in the scenery, the biker is seen balancing his laptop on the bike and typing away, apparently resolving software issues mid journey.
In the video, Arunraj A V can be heard saying, “Dedicated softwre engineer,” before panning the camera to his fellow biker who continues to work without looking up.
Take a look here at the clip:
‘Real life ZNMD’ moment
Text overlaid on the clip reads, “Real life ZNMD,” drawing a playful comparison to the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, where characters find themselves and embrace freedom during a road trip.
The caption accompanying the post added to the humour and realism of the moment. It read, “Sebeel is working hard for the next appraisal cycle. It was cool when Hrithik Roshan did it in ZNMD but not when you have to do it in real life. The life of a software developer But as they say ‘work hard play harder’.”
Internet reacts
The clip has garnered several reactions. One user commented, “This is peak IT life, bugs do not care where you are.” Another wrote, “Appraisal season has no mercy, even Dhanushkodi is not safe.” A third joked, “Hrithik had Spain, we have production bugs.” Someone else added, “Respect the hustle, but bro, please take a break.” Another reaction read, “This is why laptops are the real travel companions for developers.” Yet another user remarked, “Work from anywhere has reached another level.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
