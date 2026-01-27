Techie fixes software bugs on laptop during bike ride to Dhanushkodi: ‘Real life ZNMD’

A short video showing a software professional fixing bugs on a laptop during a bike ride to Dhanushkodi has caught the attention of Instagram users. A viral clip showed a techie stopping mid journey to use a laptop on the roadside. (Instagram/the_red_riding_dude)

Shared by Instagram user Arunraj A V, the clip shows a man in full biking gear with his motorcycle parked on the side of the road. Instead of taking a break to soak in the scenery, the biker is seen balancing his laptop on the bike and typing away, apparently resolving software issues mid journey.

In the video, Arunraj A V can be heard saying, “Dedicated softwre engineer,” before panning the camera to his fellow biker who continues to work without looking up.

Take a look here at the clip: