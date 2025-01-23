Techie hacks Indian scammer’s computer, threatens to use his bank details for payment

A hacker turned the tables on a scammer from Lucknow, India, when he hacked the man’s laptop to expose his personal information. The hacker further threatened to use the scammer’s bank details to make payments, leading the Indian man to remove traces of his online existence. The hacker got access to the front camera of an Indian scammer. (YouTuber/@mrwnSB)

“In this video I confront a scammer with his banking details, name and picture while getting his reaction on webcam,” a YouTuber who goes by “mrwn” wrote. His video met with applause from many, with people saying he is doing a good job exposing the scammers.

What did the hacker do?

In the video, the hacker first explains how the scammer, whom he addresses as Kamal, runs the scam. He shows that Kamal’s laptop contains personal pictures, information, and bank details. The hacker waits for four weeks to observe how the man works before calling the number that would lead him to the scammer.

Initially, he starts speaking like a gullible person, and Kamal eventually asks him to make a payment for fake software. It is then that the hacker actually puts in Kamal’s information instead of his own, which leaves the Indian man scared and confused.

Check out what happens next:

Social media applauds:

The video has left YouTube users applauding the hacker, with some Indians commenting how they are ashamed that the scammer belongs to their country.

An individual posted, “I don't care what anyone says. In our home, all content creators who mess with scammers are heroes. Thanks for all that you do.” Another added, “As an Indian, I feel so ashamed of my country for this kind of low-living things. I can't even defend it anymore [I don't even want to]. You're doing a great, great, GREAT WORK, my man!!! Please make sure these people get what they deserve.”

A third shared, “We need more tech gurus like you closing these scammers down. Thank you for what you do.” A fourth wrote, “Should've used his banking details to drain all his money and donate it to charity.”