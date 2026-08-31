Techie lands in Bengaluru from US via Amsterdam, calls out Delta, KLM over missing bag

A techie travelling from the US to Bengaluru via Amsterdam was looking forward to finally being home after a long international journey. However, the excitement quickly turned into frustration after he landed in Bengaluru and discovered that his checked baggage had not arrived.

Techie’s bag goes missing after US-Bengaluru journey. (Representative Image)

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He took to X to share his experience, saying he had to spend nearly two hours at the airport dealing with the missing luggage and was then told that his bag could take up to four days to arrive.

What happened to the passenger’s luggage?

The post was shared by X user Pruthviraj P. The caption read, "Flew from the US to Bengaluru via Amsterdam, was really excited to finally be home. Landed in Bengaluru only to find out my checked baggage never made it onto the flight. Then I had to wait nearly 2 HOURS at the airport just to deal with it, only to be told the bag may take FOUR DAYS to arrive.

"It has my essentials, personal belongings, and gifts for family and friends. And I wasn’t the only one. Several passengers were facing the same issue. After a long international journey, this is incredibly frustrating and careless. Really disappointing experience from @Delta and @KLM. Do better."

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{{^usCountry}} The post drew reactions from other users, with several sharing their own experiences of delayed or missing baggage during international travel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post drew reactions from other users, with several sharing their own experiences of delayed or missing baggage during international travel. {{/usCountry}}

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What did people say about the missing bag?

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"Thank God it was a miss on the US side. Had it been the case of a flight departing from India, NRIs would have jumped in quickly to tell the world how bad the situation is in India," one person commented.

Another user shared, "Has happened with me a few times. They send the bags home once they arrive. Sometimes it's out of their control as well. As long as they can track it, you will get it back."

Another person asked, "And what about airport-to-city suffering? I mean travelling."

Some users focused on compensation. "Do they compensate you in any way? In the USA, they gave me vouchers to pick up essentials while I waited for the bags, and they were eventually delivered to my hotel," a user wrote.

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Another comment blamed European transit hubs, saying, "The European transit points are notorious for inefficient handling of baggage. In this area, Middle Eastern transit points and Singapore are the best!"

One user also questioned the length of the layover, writing, "What's the layover time? If the layover time is less than two hours, this would be the case."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)